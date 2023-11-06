On the evening of Sunday 5 November 2023 the Italian skies were colored red thanks to an extraordinary Aurora Borealis. A breathtaking phenomenon, beyond that very rare: the aurora is in fact more typical of latitudes much higher than ours, near the Poles.

A video with the most significant shots of the Northern Lights seen from the Faloria Refuge above Cortina d’Ampezzo (BL)

46° 32′ N

05/11/2023#Aurora borealis #Dolomiteshttps://t.co/r3V4KzYlIr pic.twitter.com/t5tX8AOdKl — Daniele Vasilevski (@Daniele_V94) November 5, 2023

How do the Northern Lights form?

«The Northern Lights are forming when solar activity is very intense» explains Simone Abelli, atmospheric physicist and meteorologist at Meteo Expert. “When this happens, experts already notice it from the presence of many sunspots.”

«The intense solar activity causes many more particles to be ejected from the sun than usual. It’s about high energy particles, which partly also travel towards Earth: this is what we identify as solar wind. Only a part of these particles then enters our Earth’s magnetic field, the majority slips away.”

Is that when the magic happens? «It’s when the particles reach the ionosphere, the region of the upper atmosphere where the density of free electrons and ions is particularly high. Here, the particles arriving from the sun excite those of the ionosphere, increasing them energy significantly, and it is the latter that, dispersing the excess energy, emit visible electromagnetic waves».

«It is at this point that even from Earth we can observe the development of a particular brightness in the sky, made up of vertical bands. Usually, these bands develop in a circular shape around the Poles because, following the magnetic field of our Planet, solar particles are conveyed above all towards the Earth’s Poles.”

Why were the Northern Lights visible in Italy this time?

“Why solar activity was very strong» observes Abelli. “In similar cases the Earth is reached by very large quantities of particles, and at that point it can happen that the Northern Lights are visible even at latitudes lower than the polar ones.”

Does this happen frequently? «Far from it: in general, it is It is rare for this phenomenon to be visible below the 50th parallel north in our hemisphere, so it is difficult to observe it in Italy. Specifically, it is very rare for it to appear in the South as happened on this occasion”.

The last solar storm was indeed very intense – classy G3 on a scale up to G5 -, so much so that in the Arctic Circle the Northern Lights were visible even during the day, even though there was sunlight.

This video shows the forecasts made by NOAA, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, regarding chance of seeing the Northern Lights yesterday:

Here is an animation of the last 24 hours of #NorthernLights forecasts for North America.

Images from NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center#Space #Aurora #SWPC #NOAA pic.twitter.com/0SH8cshnjk — Grand Forks, ND Sky Color (@gfndskycolor) November 5, 2023

Although it remains a rare phenomenon, in recent months the Northern Lights have appeared at relatively low latitudes with a greater frequency than usual: So far, in 2023 it has already appeared in many areas of the UK, Germany and Poland. Only a few weeks ago it was also seen in the northernmost sectors of Italy, on the night between 25 and 26 September.

As explained by Abelli, the reason lies precisely in the state of the Sun, which is approaching its phase of maximum magnetic activity.