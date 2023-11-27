loading…

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un obtained photos of the White House, Pentagon and US aircraft carrier from spy satellites. Photo/Illustration

SEOUL – Leader North Korea (Jewelry) Kim Jong-un received photos of the White House, the Pentagon and the United States (US) aircraft carrier at the Norfolk naval base, taken by a recently launched spy satellite. That’s the report from the North Korean government news agency, KCNA.

Last week North Korea successfully launched its first surveillance satellite, which it said was designed to monitor US and South Korean (South Korean) military movements.

The photos are the latest in a series of images of what KCNA describes as “key target areas” sent by satellite, including the South Korean capital Seoul and US military bases.

Kim also examined satellite photos of Andersen Air Force Base in the US Western Pacific region of Guam, and US shipyards and airbases in Norfolk and Newport, where a total of four nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and one British aircraft carrier were visible, KCNA reported as quoted from Al Arabiya, Tuesday (28/11/2023).

The US and South Korea condemned the satellite launch as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions banning the use of ballistic technology.

Seoul officials said the capabilities of the North Korean satellite could not be verified because they had not released the photos.

North Korea launched its first spy satellite on November 21. This was the third attempt after two previous attempts ended in failure.

(ian)