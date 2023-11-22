North Korea’s state news agency KCNA said on Wednesday that North Korea had succeeded in launching a military reconnaissance satellite into space, after two failed attempts in recent months. South Korea has said it has not yet been able to verify whether the satellite is operational, but claims North Korea was aided by Russia, after a meeting in September in which Russian President Vladimir Putin told the North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un that Russia would support his space program.

A military reconnaissance satellite allows North Korea to notice any incoming attacks, better monitor the activities of the South Korean military and plan its missile launches with greater precision. The launch was condemned by the United Nations Security Council, which had prohibited it: the United Nations in fact considers these launches as a pretext to test technology for launching intercontinental ballistic missiles.

South Korea said the satellite launch would prompt it to suspend a de-escalation agreement signed with North Korea in 2018 and resume aerial surveillance at the border. By the end of November, South Korea is expected to launch its own military reconnaissance satellite which will be carried by a rocket from Elon Musk’s US company SpaceX. It would be the first of five satellites that the country intends to launch into space by 2025.