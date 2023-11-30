loading…

Kim Yo-jong, North Korea’s foreign policy chief and younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo/AP

PYONGYANG – North Korea (North Korea) criticized the United States (US) for offering new peace talks even as Washington steps up military provocations in the region and tries to deny Pyongyang’s sovereign right to develop an aerospace program.

Kim Yo-jong, North Korea’s foreign policy chief and the younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, rejected the possibility of resuming negotiations with US officials on Wednesday (29/11/2023).

Kim Yo-jong cited the “extreme double standards” displayed at this week’s UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting regarding the launch of Pyongyang’s first spy satellite.

He claimed US officials asked North Korea, officially known as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), to set a time and agenda for new dialogue.

“The sovereignty of an independent country will never be on the agenda of negotiations, and therefore, the DPRK will never come face to face with the US for that purpose,” Kim stressed in a statement carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

“The main threat to international peace and security does not come from the DPRK’s exercise of its sovereign rights, but from the arbitrary and arrogant actions of the US that harass and oppress the DPRK.”

Kim made his comments two days after US and North Korean diplomats clashed at the UN Security Council over Pyongyang’s right to develop weapons systems deemed necessary for self-defense.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield denied North Korea’s claim that its controversial missile test was defensive in nature, and that it came in response to Washington’s joint military exercises with South Korean forces.

Thomas-Greenfield offered “dialogue without preconditions,” adding the DPRK only needed to accept Washington’s offer.