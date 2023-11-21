loading…

An early warning was broadcast via television to Japanese citizens regarding the launch of a North Korean satellite in Tokyo, Japan. Photo/AP

SEOUL – North Korea (North Korea) has carried out the previously announced launch of a military reconnaissance satellite.

This news was revealed by the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) on Tuesday (21/11/2023), as tensions increased on the Korean peninsula.

North Korea (North Korea) has notified its neighbors that it plans to launch rockets carrying military satellites into the Yellow Sea and East China Sea, raising the alarm for South Korea (South Korea) and Japan.

In response to this announcement, Seoul issued a strong warning to Pyongyang not to proceed with the launch plan.

The South Korean military also issued a sailing warning in South Korean waters.

“We strongly warn North Korea to immediately halt the launch of the ‘military reconnaissance satellite’, preparations for which are underway,” said Kang Ho-pil, chief director of operations for South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, on Monday.

He went on to emphasize that if North Korea continues with the launch despite warnings, the South Korean military is ready to take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of its citizens.

“However, North Korea launched a military reconnaissance satellite towards the south ahead of the previously announced schedule,” the JCS statement said.

Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, also addressed the situation, revealing Japan was coordinating its response with South Korea and the United States.

He highlighted that any use of ballistic missile technology would be considered a violation of UN resolutions.

This is North Korea’s third attempt to put a surveillance satellite into orbit, after two failed attempts earlier this year in May and August.

The launch is expected to take place between November 22 and December 1, 2023.

