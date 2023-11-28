North Korea, because Kim ordered to spy on Italy. Satellite photos

The North Koreafor reasons yet to be deciphered, has set his goal Italy. Dictator Kim Jong-Un sent spy satellites and received photos from Romaas well as the others “main target regions“, that is, the movements of the Usa: Pentagon and White House in particular. The photos of Rome, the North Korean state media reports, they were taken on November 25th at 5.56 pm (Pyongyang time). The North Korean satellite – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – also inspected the US military air base Anderson in Guam in Pacific and the Newport News Naval Shipyard in Virginia. Spotting”four US Navy nuclear aircraft carriers and a British aircraft carrier.”

Pyongyang – continues Il Corriere – launched the reconnaissance satellite on November 21st. South Korea announced in response a partial suspension of the military agreement with the North. In response, North Korea made it known that will no longer comply with some of the terms of that agreement. Both South Korea and the US have condemned Pyongyang for violating UN Security Council resolutions that they prohibit the use of any ballistic technology. KCNA also reported that leader Kim Jong-Un viewed the images as part of preparations for the Mallingyong-1 reconnaissance satellite mission before the start of his official mission. Meanwhile, according to some sources, his troops would have restored some guard posts on the border with the South.

