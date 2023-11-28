South Korea’s Defense Ministry said North Korea has rebuilt some military posts that were decommissioned under a treaty signed in 2018 with South Korea. North Korea had already announced it was terminating the deal after the South had in turn decided to suspend it, due to the launch of a spy satellite by the North. Photos released by South Korea show North Korean soldiers rebuilding some guard posts and installing light artillery pieces in some points of the Demilitarized Zone, a strip of land four kilometers wide that extends along the entire border between North and South.

North Korea has said it plans to launch more satellites. A military reconnaissance satellite allows North Korea to notice any incoming attacks, better monitor the activities of the South Korean military and plan its missile launches with greater precision. The launch was condemned by the United Nations Security Council, which had prohibited it: the United Nations in fact considers these operations as a pretext to test technology for launching intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The 2018 agreement, reached in a period of particular rapprochement between the two governments, provided among other things for the reduction of the military presence and the establishment of some no-fly zones, i.e. areas in which flying is prohibited, in the Zone Demilitarized, which despite its name is one of the most militarized places in the world.

