North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the East Sea on Wednesday evening. Photo/Illustration

SEOUL – North Korea (North Korea) fired ballistic missile which was not specifically explained in the direction of the East Sea on Wednesday evening (22/11/2023), but the launch apparently failed. That’s the report from the South Korean (South Korean) news agency, Yonhap, citing the South Korean military.

According to the Yonhap report, the South Korean military said K fired the missile from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at 23.05 local time but did not provide other details.

“South Korean and US intelligence authorities are conducting an analysis of the launch,” said the Yonhap report as quoted by Channel News Asia, Thursday (23/11/2023).

The missile launch came a day after North Korea said it had successfully placed its first spy satellite in orbit and vowed to launch more in the near future. This is contrary to international condemnation from the United States (US) and its allies.

North Korea has notified its neighbors that it plans to launch rockets carrying military satellites into the Yellow Sea and East China Sea, raising alarm bells for South Korea and Japan.

This is North Korea’s third attempt to put a surveillance satellite into orbit, after two failed attempts earlier this year in May and August.

A spy satellite is a coveted gift for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, as it would allow him to monitor impending attacks and plan his attacks more accurately.

However, the UN Security Council has banned Pyongyang from launching satellites because it considers it an excuse to test North Korean missile technology.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in September after his meeting with Kim Jong-un that Moscow could help Pyongyang build a satellite, but details of what was actually promised were unclear.

(ian)