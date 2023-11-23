North Korea announced on Thursday that it had terminated with immediate effect a 2018 agreement with South Korea that called for a easing of military operations on the border between the two countries.

The North Korean government decided this after South Korea in turn decided on Wednesday to temporarily suspend the agreement, in response to North Korea’s launch of a military reconnaissance satellite into space. With the suspension of the agreement, both countries can resume aerial reconnaissance and surveillance operations around the border and strengthen the military presence in the Demilitarized Zone, a strip of land four kilometers wide that extends along the entire border between North and South.

South Korea had claimed that North Korea had been helped in the launch by Russia (in September Russian President Vladimir Putin met with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and promised him that Russia would support his space program).

A military reconnaissance satellite allows North Korea to notice any incoming attacks, better monitor the activities of the South Korean military and plan its missile launches with greater precision. The launch was condemned by the United Nations Security Council, which had prohibited it: the United Nations in fact considers these operations as a pretext to test technology for launching intercontinental ballistic missiles.