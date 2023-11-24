loading…

North Korea successfully launched its newest spy satellite. Photos/cause

PYONGYANG – North Korean leader Kim Jong-un praised the successful launch of his country’s domestic spy satellite.

He said it marked a “new era of space power” coming to North Korea, state news agency KCNA reported on Friday (24/11/2023).

“He (Kim) said our new type of carrier rocket, named Chollima which shines in the history of the Korean revolution as a symbol of heroic pioneering and rapid development, rose, signaling the coming new era of space power for the DPRK (North Korea),” said the news agency reported.

Kim made the remarks on Thursday, when he and his daughter visited North Korea’s National Aerospace Technology Administration to congratulate the scientists and technicians involved in the development and launch of the satellite, KCNA reported.

The North Korean leader also noted the satellite launch had contributed to the modernization of the country’s armed forces and its security goals.

“He deeply appreciated that the eye-opening event with the deployment of reconnaissance satellites that continuously captured the military intentions and movements of enemy troops with space guards and powerful viewing telescopes was a valuable victory brought about by the independent resolution of the WPK (ruling Workers’ Party of Korea) and DPRK government, as well as the strong patriotic spirit and strong practical abilities of space scientists who truly support and uphold the Party’s plans,” the state-run news agency reported.

On Tuesday, North Korea successfully carried out its previously announced launch of the Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite and announced plans to launch several more satellites in a “short period of time.”

Following the launch, South Korea partially suspended a 2018 inter-Korean military agreement aimed at reducing tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

In response, Pyongyang announced its decision to reinstate all military actions suspended under the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement.

