Kyle Marcelli and Danny Formal dominated Race 1 of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America, taking place in Vallelunga for the last event of the 2023 season included in the context of the World Finals.

The WTR team pair had no rivals, leading operations from the first lap, despite the entry of a Safety Car on the ninth lap due to the exit of Carter Williams (World Speed), who remained stationary along the track.

At the restart the pit stops began, but the duo, already champions of the PRO Class, did not take long to catch up on their pursuers, who in the end opened up abysmal gaps.

The first of these is their teammate Ryan Norman, who managed to climb back to second place overall by overtaking a couple of cars, including that of TR3 Racing of the Taurino/Petersson pair who finished third at the finish line, while Jamin remains at the foot of the podium /Saavedra (ANSA Motorsport), who were also second after the pit stops.

Jake Walker (Forty7) placed in the Top5, followed by the McDonald/Liddy (US RaceTronics) duo, winners of the PRO/AM Class at the end of a good climb which saw them get the better of Chandrasoma/Reger (TPC Racing) and the two Flying Lizard cars entrusted to Bellomo/Van Overbeek and Stewart/Lee, the latter falling off the category podium.

Too bad for Premat/Logan (USRT) and Nemschoff/Miller, seen in the top positions of the AM group, but then dropped in the order along the way.

The general Top10 also includes Slimp/Hoffman, triumphant in the AM Class where the PPM team achieved a double, given that McIntosh/McGee arrives behind them.

Third in the Atapattu/Madsen lot (Ansa Motorsport), capable of outwitting the other PPM standard bearer, Ryan Walker.

In the Lamborghini Cup Class Graham Doyle celebrates with the WTR Huracan, defeating Mark Wilgus (US RaceTronics) and Raymond Davoudi (Topp Racing).

