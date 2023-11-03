2024 is a year of news for the MIE Racing team, which has announced its Superbike riders. Tarran Mackenzie and Adam Norrodin will make the leap to the premier class of production derivatives, thus replacing the departing Hafizh Syahrin and Eric Granado. The two, who were in the same team in Supersport in 2023, will continue to race in the same team and with the identical line-up, but will compete with the top class riders.

Norrodin, born in 1998, was born in Malaysia and began his career in Asia Superbike, before moving to World Supersport in 2023. The best result achieved by the young Malaysian was a fifth place in Most. In that same race, his teammate Tarran Mackenzie achieved the first historic success in SSP. The Scotsman won the BSB in 2021, making his debut in World Supersport alongside Norrodin. Mackenzie was also the protagonist of the Suzuka 8 Hours last August, in which he reached the podium, taking third place together with teammates Mike Di Meglio and Alan Techer.

“First of all, I want to thank Midori Moriwaki, PETRONAS and Honda,” begins Adam Norrodin. “It’s an important decision to move to World Superbike, but it’s a great opportunity for me and something I’ve wanted for a long time. We know that next season the championship will be even more competitive and therefore it will be a great challenge, but I also know that by participating I will be able to learn and grow a lot. Representing PETRONAS and my country, Malaysia, is a real honor and I am truly grateful for this opportunity. Now I will focus on I’m training more intense than ever to prepare for what I know will be a tough but very challenging year. I’m very happy and excited for the future.”

Tarran Mackenzie echoes this: “I’m very happy to move up to World Superbike, because it’s been a dream of mine for a long time. I have a lot of experience in the British Superbike championship, albeit with another manufacturer, and it’s been nice to try the MIE Superbike already this year at Misano and Jerez. I also completed two tests with HRC at Suzuka to understand the CBR 1000RR better, and then the Suzuka race on another Honda was very important. So, it’s good to have already had a taste of the Honda Superbike and it’s fantastic that the agreement for next season has been reached. I’m looking forward to this new challenge and I thank both PETRONAS and the PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda team.”

Midori Moriwaki, team owner, says: “I am very happy to announce that both Adam Norrodin and Tarran Mackenzie will remain part of the PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team family and will move up to the WorldSBK category, in line with our plan to help young riders to grow on the international racing stage. Two very fast and talented young riders, who give their all and are ready to fight at every opportunity. They have already demonstrated this in WorldSSP, with Tarran scoring the team’s first victory and Adam who have always fought hard to achieve the best possible results, with a better P5, in a very competitive championship. They will undoubtedly give a boost to our SBK project.”