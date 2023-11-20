The weekend in Las Vegas was one of those that left more shadows than lights for McLaren. After a disappointing qualifying in which the decision to use only one set of soft tires for Q1, instead of fitting a second set for the final phase of the heat, proved to be the wrong choice.

In fact, the Woking manufacturer was certain that it had a better pace than the qualifying result indicated, because the elimination was due more to a poor tire choice than to the performance of the car. Oscar Piastri then managed to recover to tenth position despite a contact and a poorly optimized two-stop strategy, while Lando Norris’ race instead ended after a few kilometres.

During the third lap of the race, the Briton lost control of his McLaren at turn 11 on a bump in the middle of the track. Norris ended up spinning, crashing violently into the wall, before coming to a stop in the barrier of the escape route at the turn 12 braking point. After passing through the medical centre, Norris was transported to a nearby hospital for precautionary checks, and was later discharged .

Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, gets out of his car after crashing out of the race

“Lando is fine. It was a major impact, he was taken to the hospital for precautionary checks, but he is fine. So we are very happy that he is well”, confirmed CEO Zak Brown at the end of the race.

When asked what had caused the Englishman’s accident, McLaren Team Principal Andrea Stella replied that the spin was due to a combination of cold tires and a bump present on that stretch of the track: “There is a bump there. And you can see that all the cars produce sparks when they go over this bump. I think the combination of the bump and the cold tires may have surprised him.

Although the asphalt is substantially smooth, over the course of the weekend several riders complained about some bumps present in rather specific points of the track, just like in turn 11 or turn 17. “I think that bump, if we continue to race night, needs to be fixed, because the tires will always be cold, when there is little grip it becomes a difficult corner. Already over the weekend we have seen cases of oversteer there. So, regardless of the timetable, we strongly recommend smoothing this bump,” Stella added.

“Maybe Lando assumed there was enough grip (to take that corner the way he took it). But it’s very complicated, I’m sure all the riders will comment on it. It’s something that needs to be resolved.”

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

However, Norris’ accident was not the only disappointment for McLaren, as Oscar Piastri also had to settle for just one point. A contact with Lewis Hamilton in fact forced him to bring forward the first stop, when in reality he had started on hard tires precisely to extend the stint as much as possible, perhaps with the hope of a Safety Car. At that point the Woking team was forced to use a second set of whitewall tyres, subsequently having to stop a second time when the group was more compact. Despite attempts at the end with a set of mediums, Piastri was unable to go beyond tenth place.

“It was a disappointment, a real shame, because Oscar was absolutely brilliant. It was a bit of a surprise with our speed, so it’s a shame that, having started the race on the hard tyres, we had to pit early due to contact with Hamilton,” Stella added. A disappointing weekend which, among other things, allowed Aston Martin to get closer in the constructors’ standings: McLaren’s hope is to return to more competitive levels in Abu Dhabi, a track more suitable for the MCL60 than that of Las Vegas, trying to end the season on a positive note.

