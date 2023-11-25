Yas Marina, Saturday evening. Seven days have passed since qualifying in Las Vegas which sensationally saw the two McLarens blocked in Q1. In Abu Dhabi it’s a different story, Piastri finished in third place, Norris in fifth, but Lando is in a much worse mood than in Las Vegas.

As happened at the Lusail weekend, when it came to putting everything together Norris made a mistake that nullified what he had done up to that point. On the last lap of Q3 at the exit of turn 13 he lost the rear in true rally style, a spectacular maneuver for those watching but rejected by the stopwatch.

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

There is a lot of regret. “How much did that mistake cost me? Four tenths,” admits Lando, and it is a painful figure considering that the margin that separated him from Max Verstappen’s pole position was 0”371. Then Norris started with a fierce self-criticism: “If you make a mistake in qualifying while you’re fighting for a good position it’s frustrating, but the problem is that lately I’ve been making too many mistakes, and always on Saturdays. Up to that point I had completed some excellent laps, in Q1, Q2 and my first lap in Q3 was also very good. Then came the error, and I have no idea why it happened. I hadn’t had any problems all weekend, so yeah, it’s frustrating because I did a shitty job.”

From a few meters away, Russell’s expression is not very different. George has nothing to blame himself for, but the fourth position obtained at the end of qualifying is a close call for him. After setting the best time in the FP3 session, Russell seemed headed towards qualifying as a great protagonist, but the predictions were proven wrong.

“I thought we would fight for pole – he admitted – but we didn’t make the leap forward that all the other teams were able to make. Sometimes it can happen when you go from a day session to a night session, and it probably led us astray with a really strong FP3. Considering that with the track temperature being over ten degrees lower and with less fuel, we were expecting a jump of one second, having improved by only six tenths remains a mystery which we will have to investigate.”

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

Both Norris and Russell are hoping for the 58 laps scheduled for tomorrow. “In the end, starting from fourth position isn’t so bad – admitted George – but I have no idea what to expect in terms of pace”. Norris’s vision isn’t that different either: “The red flags that affected the FP2 session didn’t allow us to do the long runs we had planned. I haven’t done a single lap with more than 50 kilos of fuel, so I have no idea what awaits us tomorrow. It was a terrible day for me today, but the car felt very good all weekend so we’ll find out.”

The only difference between the two is that Russell got the better of Lewis Hamilton, while in the case of Norris he will find himself starting the race right behind his teammate. “Have I been too hard on myself? I don’t think so – commented Lando – I was fighting for the front row and instead I will have to start from fifth position. So I don’t think I was very harsh, in fact, perhaps I was still too soft.”

