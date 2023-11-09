Blacksad, the most famous cat detective, closes his new case this month. And it is accompanied by a new Dune story and the new Attack on Titan collection!

This month Juan Díaz Canales and Juanjo Guarnido return, and with them the best noir and the best-known feline detective in the world of comics return! And the seventh installment of Blacksad with the long-awaited conclusion of everything fallsa story that started in the previous album and that has left us in suspense for almost two years.

Edgar P. Jacobs was one of the most emblematic, unique and refined figures of Franco-Belgian comics. EP Jacobs: the dreamer of apocalypse It begins in 1919 and follows the steps of the popular cartoonist from his youth in the Etterbeek neighborhood, where his family had moved in 1918, until his death in 1989, in his home in Bois des Lasnes, in the French-speaking region of Lasnes. where he had spent the last 34 years of his life. A lifetime fits between these two milestones.

With the writers Brian Herbert (son of Frankn on the script, and the literary father of Dune) and Kevin J. Anderson and the artist Francesco Mortarino on the drawing (with Raúl Angulo as colorist), Dune: The Waters of Kanly tells the story of a handful of loyalists who try to honor the death of their lord by executing cruel revenge against those responsible for his death. Under the command of Gurney Halleck, the Atreides warriors search for sangee. A revenge that they will take to its final consequences. The result is a graphic novel in four chapters that we present together in a single volume and that do justice to an old Arrakis saying: “blood is thicker than water. Water is more valuable than spice. But revenge is the most valuable of all.”

It was the year 2009 when an unknown Hajime Isayama began what would become one of the most emblematic works of the entire contemporary manga industry: Attack the titans. With rough and abrupt graphics, the mangaka presented us with an apocalyptic world where the titans, those colossal mythological beings, roamed the earth in search of humans to devour; The few survivors fought as best they could. Among them, Eren Jaeger, a boy willing to fight and regain freedom.

It soon became a global phenomenon and now Norma Editorial wants to relive Eren’s journey with this comprehensive edition that will bring together the entire work of 34 original volumes in 11 triple volumes, in a deluxe hardcover edition in kanzenban format, exclusive covers and color pages.

The masterpiece by YOSHIYUKI SADAMOTO and KHARA ends its new edition with the seventh installment of Neon Genesis Evangelion. In the end, Shinji will be the one who can decide the fate of humanity. Despite the intrigues and machinations of Nerv and Seele, the fate of the human race rests on the fragile shoulders of a teenager with difficulties connecting with his peers. What decision will he make? And especially the first edition will have gift postcards.

Nier: Automata has been one of the Japanese video games that has marked an era, selling millions of units, being acclaimed by critics and generating countless fans. Although five years have passed since its launch, the title is still relevant thanks to its 2019 re-release and its recent anime adaptation. One of the strong points of this franchise from Platinum Games and Square Enix is ​​the suggestive dystopian universe created by the brilliant mind of Yoko Taro, of which this manga is a part, serving as a prequel to the characters and events that take place in the game. The adaptation is carried out by Megumu Soramichi, who knows how to handle the action moments but who also shines with the characters (among which we will see some familiar faces).

