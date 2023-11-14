According to Der Spiegel and The Washington Post, it was Ukrainian divers who blew up the Russian energy lines reaching Europe

It would be a Ukrainian special forces officer who coordinated the sabotage of the Russian Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines. This was reported in a joint investigation by The Washington Post and Der Spiegel, the two American and German information giants who worked together and published the investigations separately. Not a coincidence given the pall of silence that has fallen in the West on Ukrainian military actions. However, the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines on 16 September 2022 profoundly changed European energy supply.

Washington and NATO called it an act of sabotage, while Moscow claimed it was an international terrorist act.

The man, a former intelligence officer, who served in the Ukrainian army’s special forces, is called Roman Chervinsky. According to the two information giants, on 26 September 2022, he supervised a team of 6 soldiers specialized in underwater actions capable of undermining the two gas pipelines at the bottom of the Baltic Sea. The operation, kept secret, would have been managed entirely by a military structure acting autonomously, deliberately keeping President Zelensky in the dark about the facts, in order to guarantee him the maximum capacity for movement and political maneuver.

Chervinsky, currently detained on charges relating to another affair, once contacted by the two newspapers, responded through his lawyer, claiming that the accusations against him are unfounded. “All speculation,” Chervinsky’s lawyer responded, “about Chervinsky’s involvement in the attack on Nord Stream are spread by Russian propaganda without any foundation”. For the judicial accusation, hanging over him, Chervinsky accused Zelensky. The Ukrainian soldier was arrested last April for abusing his power: he allegedly attracted a Russian pilot, inviting him to defect in a military action that turned out to be a fiasco. Instead of surrendering to the Kiev authorities, as agreed, the Russian allegedly passed on information about the Kanatove military airport in central Ukraine, where he was supposed to disembark. The communication allowed the Russians to bomb the airport, killing one Ukrainian soldier and wounding seventeen. For Chervinsky, the accusations against him would be a political retaliation by the government for having criticized President Zelensky.

The Post and Der Spiegel asked the Ukrainian government for comment, but received no response. The Ukrainians have always denied responsibility for what happened. A lead leading to the United States and one that brought the English into the field. But all the subjects indicated have always harshly rejected the reconstructions. The accusation against Ukrainians is nothing new. When it was presented, President Volodymyr Zelensky repeatedly denied that his country could be involved. “I would never do it,” he told the German newspaper Bild in June, asking for evidence against his military men.

Zelenskiy replaced the head of Ukraine’s special operations forces last week. Also Germany, Denmark and Swedenhe reported in the past the Reuters news agency, have started investigations into the case. But the results of the investigations are not known.

