In every visit he makes to Pasapalabra, Alex O’Dogherty demonstrates that he is one of the best artists in this country and, furthermore, a luxury guest. Óscar has verified it in this program because the actor has left him without participating in Una de Cuatro. The contestant has added 30 seconds for El Rosco and without having to play. More comfortable, impossible!

“I’m finally playing this game,” said Alex, looking forward to this test. He started it surrounded by some friends: Pablo Puyol, Adolfo Domínguez, Harrison Ford and Ana Torroja. He has been right with everyone and with many more because he has not made a single mistake. He has even added a success at the last second with Javier Mariscal.

“My goodness with Alex!” exclaimed Roberto Leal at what the guest had done. Óscar applauded him to thank him for this great help. Could you not fail even one of the questions? Hit play and try to emulate his full performance!