The Game Awards 2023 nominees: next week we will know the candidates for GOTY 2023: Zelda, Baldur’s Gate, Spider-Man 2, Alan Wake or Super Mario seem fixed, but will there be surprises?

The Game Awards celebrates its tenth birthday this year and the 2023 edition will be one of the most exciting in its history, after the number of great games that have come out in the last twelve months (from December 2022 to November 2023).

We already know when we will know the nominations: they will be announced next Monday, November 13in a live broadcast at 18:00 CEST (Spanish peninsular time).

Geoff Keighley will host the nominees announcement and the gala, which will take place a month from now, December 7 (in Spanish peninsular time, at 1:30 on Friday, December 8).

Among the categories, there will be the six selected Best game of the year, in addition to the usual categories (Best Direction, Best Performance, Best Indie Game and Indie Debut, Best Art Direction, Music and Sound, Narrative… and the eSports Awards). In total, more than 30 categories.

Predictions and favorites for GOTY 2023

Last year Elden Ring took home the Best Game of the Year award at The Game Awards 2022, with God of War Ragnarok as the main competition. This year, the clear favorite seems to be… Baldur’s Gate 3. Or will it be The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

If we go by the Metacritic scores (which usually works) Zelda and Baldur’s Gate 3 are the big favorites, both with an average score of 96 on Metacritic.

But this year there have also been many games that seem to have a guaranteed nomination: Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4 or Alan Wake 2 are the strongest bets to complete the six nominees.

Or could it be Starfield, Diablo 4, Street Fighter 6 or Final Fantasy XVI? This year’s harvest has been spectacular in “AAA” games. And the indies?

What could be this year’s “Hades” or “It Takes Two”? Sea of ​​Star, Blasphemous 2 and Dave the Diver have been three highly acclaimed indies this year, along with Hi-Fi Rush (which is indie “in spirit”) and the very recent Cocoon and Jusant, which you can try for free with Game Pass.

On Monday, November 13, we will stop playing pools and we will tell you all the nominees of The Game Awards 2023 live, as well as the inevitable “losers” and forgetfulness that there will be in a year with so many good games like this one.