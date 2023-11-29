“Painkiller banned in UK linked to British deaths in Spain”. With headlines like that, the English press opened this weekend and has unleashed enormous controversy in Spain over one of the most consumed medications in the country: nolotil.

The story sounds incredible: Is the National Health System really prescribing a potentially deadly drug to British citizens? Was there really a patients’ association denouncing Spain for this? And what’s weirder…why does it only seem to affect British patients?

This is what we know.

What happened? ADAF, an association of patients affected by medications led by medical and legal translator Cristina García del Campo, has been denouncing adverse reactions related to metamizole for years. In this sense, they claim to have identified 350 cases of agranulocytosis between 1996 and 2023. Of all of them, 170 were British: which would fit with their idea that this population is especially sensitive to developing the problem.

With all this information, on November 14, the association denounced the Ministry of Health and the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products for not protecting citizens from the “potentially lethal” side effects that metamizole can generate.

What is metamizole? Metamizole (also known by its trade name, ‘nolotil’) is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug that is used in Spain, as an analgesic, “in situations involving moderate to severe acute pain” and, as an antipyretic, “when other alternatives do not work.” are effective.”

It is an increasingly used medicine (according to prescription data charged to prescriptions from the National Health System, its use “has doubled in the last 10 years”); However, in many countries around us it is prohibited. That has made it one of the most controversial medications in recent years.





Why is it banned in some countries and not in others? There are many reasons why a medicine may end up being banned. In the case of metamizole, a drug that had been on the market since 1922, most of the prohibitions came when it was discovered that there was an epidemiological relationship between its consumption and agranulocytosis or neutropenia (the disappearance or sudden drop in white blood cells) .

These white blood cell-related disorders expose patients to serious illnesses because their immune systems do not have mechanisms to fight infections.

Even today, the mechanism that produces this decrease in white blood cells has not been discovered, but when the relationship was proven, some countries removed it from the market and others, such as Spain, considered that it was a very rare side effect and the benefits outweighed the risks. What’s more, this review is continuous and the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products itself has been publishing notes updating the available information. In all of them (and until now) the AEMPS has continued to allow the use of nolotil.

But does it affect the British more? This idea that ADAF defends and for which it denounces the Ministry of Health is not new. Absolutely. For years, there has been discussion “about a greater susceptibility to agranulocytosis in the population of northern Europe”, small studies have been published at the national level and, in fact, even the possible genetic factors that could be behind it have been studied.

The problem is that, always according to the AEMPS, “with the information available, a greater risk in populations with specific ethnic characteristics cannot be ruled out or confirmed.” And this is the main obstacle to the demand: we are not talking about a new problem, we are talking about a problem that has been studied for more than 20 years and that no one has been able to prove.

What could have happened then? In a certain sense and assuming the ADAF figures are good, it is logical that the number of British people affected has increased. The number of tourists has remained stable, but the use of metamizole has skyrocketed. Even with the AEMPS recommendation not to prescribe this type of medication to the floating population (due to the impossibility of monitoring), it is reasonable to believe that in the last decade the percentage of Britons treated with nolotil has increased.

Does this mean that the AEMPS has acted correctly? No, that will be up to the courts to determine. What it means is that it is difficult to justify some of the accusations that have been raised in recent days. The balance of risks and benefits of a medication is always very delicate and, furthermore, it is always somewhat changing.

It would not be strange that, if the use of metamizole continues to grow (with its associated risks) and safer alternatives appear, the AEMPS ends up restricting it sooner rather than later.

