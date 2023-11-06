Nolan returns to Eicma after his last participation in 2019. At their stand, visitors will find a product display featuring three main islands dedicated to the 2024 novelties and the brand’s flagship products. The islands will lead the guest to discover the full face, modular, hybrid/jet worlds, all designed by Nolan. Between new for the 2024 season, two full-face models on display: X-804 RS Ultra Carbon, a carbon fiber helmet for the racing world, and N60-6 Sport, the full-face helmet in polycarbonate. Here we can already sense one of the changes linked to the Brand strategy, namely the presence of the X-804 RS Ultra Carbon product branded Nolan and characterized by the acronym XSeries, which will identify the entire fiber range starting from 2024.

Two new modular units for next season: N120-1, the first flip-back in Nolan’s history, and N100-6, the polycarbonate flip-up with a sporty style. There is also great interest in the hybrid/jet segment with the N30-4. Model launched last year, it arrives for the first time to the general public at Eicma23.

Enthusiasts will also find a selection of continuing models from the Nolan 2024 collection at the stand, with new graphics and colours. And they will also have the opportunity to have a first contact with the Mesh technology which will characterize two new N-Com communication systems, available on the market from February 2024.

Among the activities that Nolangroup will propose at the Eicma stand is theExperience Center, an area dedicated to all those who want to touch and try the new features of the collection. A team of technicians will be present to explain the peculiarities of each model and offer advice.