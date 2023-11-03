Nokia sues Amazon and HP: illegal use of patents for Prime Video and Twitch

Nokia is suing Amazon and HP for patent infringement. The Finnish telecommunications company announced that it is suing Amazon in five global jurisdictions, including the United States and India, for infringement of patents on video-related technologies. Nokia also filed a lawsuit against HP in a US court, again on charges of using Nokia video technology without his permission.



The Finnish telecommunications giant stated that Amazon’s Prime Video and Twitch streaming services and HP computers infringe on its patents related to compression, distribution and other streaming video technologies. According to Nokia’s indictment, Amazon and HP have refused to take patent licenses and instead misused its technology to enable more efficient high-quality video streaming. Nokia added that some of the patents are essential to International Telecommunication Union standards for video coding technology and that it has offered Amazon and HP licenses to them on fair terms.

Therefore, the Finnish manufacturer of telecommunications equipment asked the court an order to stop the alleged infringement by Amazon and HP as well as monetary damages in an unspecified amount. Nokia’s move comes after the announcement a few weeks ago about upcoming layoffs: the company will cut up to 14 thousand jobs since it is facing a decline in sales due to fewer customers.

