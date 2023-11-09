Baseus may not be a well-known brand with a rich history in the world of audio like Sony or Audio Technica, but it is one of the most popular on Amazon and AliExpress for using cutting-edge technology at knockdown prices.

The most popular model lately is the Bowie M2 that includes active noise cancellation and is now on AliExpress for less than 30 euros (more than 50% discount).

Baseus Bowie M2

Its great attraction is its specifications and price. Don’t expect the quality of headphones specially designed for listening to music, but don’t expect them to sound bad either, because they sound pretty good. Of course, its strong point is noise cancellation, which reaches up to 42 dB.

They have several pads, weigh only 4 grams and are very comfortable. To make them work, you have to download the manufacturer’s application and from there you can select what type of noise cancellation you want because it includes modes such as the famous transparency mode of the AirPods Pro 2 so that you know when someone is talking to you.

It also includes an equalizer, for those who like to alter how the music sounds to their preferences or mood.

They are ideal for podcasts, and also for making calls, as they have four microphones and noise cancellation algorithms. It may sound a bit artificial, but if you are walking down the street or want them for zoom meetings, they will come in handy.

They also have detection for automatic connection in the ear. After pairing the earbuds for the first time, the earbuds can be connected automatically by opening the charging case.

They have an autonomy of about 30 hours or more thanks to their case and up to 5 or 6 hours in normal use depending on whether you have noise cancellation activated or the use you give them.

If you still don’t have In Ear headphones with active noise cancellation or you need to give a small Christmas gift to an acquaintance or friend, these Bowie M2 for less than 30 euros are a piece of bargain.

