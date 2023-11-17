The Puerto Rican singer “Noelia” raised concern among her followers when it was learned that she suffered an accident while horseback riding in Florida, United States.

On her social networks, the interpreter of “In my mind you are” shared a text to report on her state of health after a spectacular fall from a horse that caused a bruise. The message states: “He was unconscious due to it (fall). She has no fractures.”.

Despite this, the doctors assured that It is out of dangerhowever will require observation. Likewise, in his statement he expressed his gratitude to the World Class Equestrian Center for their support and to the hospital, as well as the police.

Although until now the team of the Puerto Rican singer and model has not provided further statements, his followers have sent messages of support and speedy recovery. Even the television host Yolanda Andradewho has faced health complications, shared an image of Noelia in the hospital bed as a show of empathy.

