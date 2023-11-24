Unacceptable. This is the adjective that a group of players has chosen to describe the presence of advertising in ‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’. It has been a type of advertisement that has appeared in the last few hours in the famous title developed and published by Ubisoft, but enough to provoke a reaction from users who, through social channels, made it clear that they are not willing to tolerate this in AAA games for which they have had to pay.

It all started when triddell24 posted a curious video on Reddit accompanied by the description “I just received an in-game announcement when I tried to go to the map.” The attached material actually reported advertising on its PlayStation console, and not just any kind. Ubisoft invited the user to join a Black Friday offer to buy ‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’, the latest title in the series that was offered with a 20% discount.

Advertising in a AAA game and user reaction

The truth is that it was not an isolated case. Many other users on Reddit reported the same scenario even in other platforms like Xbox. Ubisoft, in a very spartan way, had placed its own full-screen ad in the middle of the game for its title released in 2020. This is something that could be accepted in free or freemium games, but is difficult to understand in a title of this type. caliber.

The anger of the users, as we say, was felt. “Unacceptable, because you definitely wouldn’t complain if you paid a reduced price for the game,” one of them said on Reddit. Others pointed out that instead of showing it during gameplay, the ad could have appeared on the main screen, where it is less intrusive. Fortunately, Ubisoft was quick to respond to what happened.





The gala company explained through an official social profile of ‘Assassin’s Creed’ that the ad that some users saw was product of “a technical error”. In the message they also explain that the original intention was to show the promotion for ‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’ in the main game menu, specifically in a section for news about the franchise. “We want to guarantee the best possible experience for the player,” they added.

Ubisoft claims that the pop-ups “were immediately removed” once they learned of the problem. However, the team says it is still investigating the source of the problem. Possibly a member made an incorrect display that ended up showing the ad in the middle of the game, although we should note that there are differences between putting an ad on the main screen and in the middle of the game.

For everyone’s peace of mind, everything seems to have been a mistake, so we should not see such intrusive ads again while we play Ubisoft titles, and hopefully not in AAA titles from other publishers either. Advertising in some games, however, is a reality, as well as on the home screen of video game consoles, even full screen for some users.

