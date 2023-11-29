Arclight Games come back with Takashi Konno and its series Nobi Nobi, this time in a horror and thriller key: let’s analyze them in review! The two new boxes Us Us Thriller e Horror for us they maintain the same soul as their predecessors (Nobi Nobi Spada and Nobi Nobi Magia). Nobi Nobi is a Japanese onomatopoeia which means “to feel good”, “to be at ease”, in fact this series of role-playing games (RPGs) It is aimed primarily at beginners and to all those people who lack the time for a more demanding RPG or who don’t want anything too complicated.

Beyond the main theme and the associated cards, the game, its preparation and its rules are practically identical to its predecessors. If you already know one of the previous games you don’t need to read it in full the new boxes, just quickly leaf through the small manual and immediately start arranging the cards to get started.

For all those who are approaching this series for the first time, we will explain the game and its rules in detail here.

How they present themselves

Us Us Thriller e Horror for us They come in small – practically pocket-sized – colored boxes with designs with a strong Japanese flavour. Every illustration, from the box to the characters, are nothing but gods manga version chibi (a word used to indicate a style of drawing, with “small” characters who, even if adults, resemble children).

Inside of you will have a manual of the regulation of 20 pagesalso containing examples in manga comic style, gods good in 6 places, 2 decks of cards e 1 character deckthe latter in a format twice as large as the other cards to better show off the design of each class.

How to play

The game system is very simple: you start choosing between the 8 character cardsthen yes they mix Well yes have 8pm on the table in bunches Light Cardsthe 20th Shadow Cards not 40 Scene Cards.

It is then decided who they will be master and the hero (the latter usually to the left of the master on duty) and are assigned respectively the Carta Master and the Protagonist Card.

Well now we are ready to go! A random person can now mix the 8s Introduction cardstake one out, and read it aloud: this will start the adventure and will be the basis on which the scenes will be interpreted as you will have to try to maintain a certain coherence in history.

The designated Master then draws a Scene Card and reads it aloud, and the Protagonist will face the challenge. If he succeeds he will be rewarded with one Light Cardwith a failure he will instead get a Shadow Card. These will be placed alongside the Character Card.

The scene ends the Protagonist becomes the Masterwhile the player at his left takes on the role of Hero, each taking the corresponding card. The Light and Shadow Cards will constitute a series of skills that will be added to the main one written on the Character Card. This mechanic easily simulates the growth of a character who faces a series of challenges over the course of an adventure.

The Scene Cards they will always have some tests to overcome. Usually si tyrano 2d6and sum the Characteristic reference for the test (Forza o Technique) written on the character, and if the value is equal to or higher the test is successful, while if it is lower the test is failed. It should be noted that even if this represents the main mechanic for passing a test, the cards may require more particular proof to decree the success or failure of a scene.

After the first player was Master 3 times it’s time to extract the Epilogue card which, as the name suggests, the adventure endsusually with a boss fight.

We would like to point out that although the basic regulation is the same for everyone, each box can contain its own peculiarities. For example in Horror for usa character card if turned over will show his Dark version with their own characteristic values ​​and abilities. Everyone starts with their normal version and only if the Shadow Cards obtained are greater than the Light ones will the Character Card be able to be turned over.

We invite you to try other boxes to discover the game mechanics dedicated to the reference theme!

A scary series!

The Nobi Nobi series in its simplicity and accessibility is an excellent tabletop RPG for 1 to 5 players with a playing time ranging from half an hour to a full hour! The time is very variable as this depends on how much the players want to juggle with the narrative of the story and the interpretation of their characters.

Some may not like the manga style of the illustrations or the excessive simplicity of the game, but after all, the work is aimed mostly at a very young audience, who may be approaching the boundless world of RPGs for the first time, which is often intimidating. The creature of Arclight Games e Takashi Konno it wants to be a bridge, or perhaps an escalator, and leads automatically and without too much effort to discover the joys of narration and interpretation. After all… this is the meaning of Nobi Nobi.