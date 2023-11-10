On Wednesday, Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023, was transferred from prison to hospital to receive medical care that she had initially been denied due to her refusal to wear the hijab, the obligatory Islamic veil in public places in Iran since 1979. Mohammadi therefore ended the hunger strike he had started on Monday to protest against his failure to transfer, but also against the delays in medical treatment for other detainees and the obligation to wear the headscarf for women in Iran in general. Mohammadi has been imprisoned for almost two years in Evin prison in Tehran, Iran, famous for being the place where political prisoners are often locked up.

Mohammadi was awarded the Nobel Prize for “her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and to promote human rights and freedom for all”. She suffers from heart and lung problems: the family had made it known that previously she had not even been taken to the hospital infirmary but she had been visited in the women’s wing of the prison.