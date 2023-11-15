Surely you heard the “news”: Samsung was supposedly preparing a cheap version of their folding phones, so that it could be much more accessible to users’ pockets. Unfortunately, it seems that it was nothing more than an unfounded rumor, although the information has generated so much noise that Samsung itself has had to come forward to deny it and tell us its plans in this regard.

A foldable for 500 euros? Forget

A rumor last week had more than one rubbing their hands: Samsung It planned to launch a mid-range foldable that would go on sale in early 2024. The truth is that the idea couldn’t sound more attractive. Current models of this type are still too expensive, so few people can afford it. A much more contained proposal in price would therefore be ideal to democratize this format, allowing many more users to carry it in their pocket.

However, our joy will remain in a hole, as the saying goes – more or less -. A spokesperson for Samsung Electronics has taken it upon himself to put this information to rest through a Korean publication, to which he has declared that Samsung has no plans to produce folding smartphones that are located in the mid-range. He has also described this news as «without foundation» -couldn’t be more blunt, wow.

This means that we are far from seeing a cheap foldable, at least from the South Koreans. At the moment the cheapest proposal of the house (within its most recent range, of course) is the Galaxy Z Flip5, whose cost starts at 1,099 euros in its version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage thanks to a discount (its recommended price is 1,209 euros), while the Galaxy Z Fold5 goes up to 1,622 euros (and because it is on sale, its RRP is actually 1,909 euros).

From there until they cost half as much… there is still too much time left.

The Fan Edition could be close

In addition to denying the information, the spokesperson has spoken about a possible FE model within the Galaxy Z family. As Android Authority reminds us, the FE or Fan Edition They are usually phones in which the essence of the device is preserved but cutting some hardware and software features in order to reduce its price.

In that sense, what the person related to Samsung tells us is that “there is nothing decided about this”, which is more “hopeful» than his words about the mid-range foldable, without a doubt.

To get a somewhat cheaper folding device, you will have no choice but to turn to other brands. He Motorola Razr (2023)for example, is now priced at 899 euros on its official website, although it is easy to find it cheaper through other distributors.

That or continue with the traditional format until in a few years Samsung decides to lower its prices. Up to you.