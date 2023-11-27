Suara.com – The news about Bunga Citra Lestari (BCL)’s wedding to Tiko Aryawardhana, which is thought to take place on December 2 2023 in Bali, is still in the public spotlight.

Not a few people regret that Bunga Citra Lestari (BCL) chose Tiko Aryawardhana, who is a widower with 3 children, as his life partner after Ashraf Sinclair’s departure.

Apparently, Bunga Citra Lestari (BCL) spoke about her sadness at seeing her son, Noah, grow up without the presence of a father 2 months ago.

Initially, BCL said that Ashraf Sinclair’s departure almost 4 years ago was quite difficult for his son, Noah, who was still 8 years old.

Moreover, at that time they had just returned from a family holiday and Noah witnessed his father, Ashraf Sinclair, die in front of him.

Tiko Aryawardhana is rumored to be BCL’s boyfriend. (Facebook)

“Yes (heaviest) was Noah when he was 8-9 years old,” said BCL as quoted from the FYP Trans 7 event about 2 months ago.

According to Bunga Citra Lestari, Noah had enough to understand that his father, Ashraf Sinclair, had died at that time.

However, BCl as a mother is still sad every time she sees Noah growing up without a father, different from other teenage children.

“I understand (his father died). It’s just that when we become mothers, we see that our children, other children, have fathers, Noah or not,” said BCL with a sad face.

Even so, Bunga Citra Lestari tried to encourage and convince Noah that they could get through the day without Ashraf Sinclair again.

“But after 1 year we said to Noah, it turns out we can do it. We survived, you know. We can still chat, laugh and still have the enthusiasm to live,” said BCL.

Until finally, the singer of the song “True Love” decided to remarry Tiko Aryawardhan after almost 4 years of Ashraf Sinclair’s departure.

Reportedly, Tiko Aryawardhan is a man who used to be on the same campus as Bunga Citra Lestari and worked in banking.

Not only that, the houses of Bunga Citra Lestari and Tiko Aryawardhana’s parents are also next to each other. This was confirmed by the head of the local RT who also confirmed their marriage.

However, the local RT head said that BCL’s future husband, Tiko Aryawardhana lives in another house in the same area and only a different RW.