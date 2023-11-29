Do you want to see the extended version of Spider-Man: No Way Home? Don’t worry because it will arrive on Netflix very soon.

Marvel Studios may have lost a bit of level in recent years, but it must be recognized that Spider-Man: No Way Home was a real bomb. Since it presented a great story with the best villains and we also got to see different versions of Peter Parker. I enjoyed it a lot in theaters! Tell me in the comments if your room vibrated a lot with the best moments.

Now, the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home can be enjoyed on Netflix. But also, from December 7, 2023 we will be able to see the extended version. What does it add with respect to what we saw in theaters? This montage comes with a special introduction and deleted scenes. I do not lose it.

What is the story about? Attention SPOILERS.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker’s life takes a turn after the revelation of his secret identity as the great Marvel hero. As he tries to deal with the consequences of this, he seeks the help of the Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Strange, to correct the chaos unleashed by the exposure of his identity.

Peter and Strange use a spell to make people forget that Peter Parker is Spider-Man, but the spell goes awry due to Peter’s interference. This causes the appearance of villains from alternate universes, including Otto Octavius ​​/ Doctor Octopus, Norman Osborn / Green Goblin, Max Dillon / Electro, Dr. Curt Connors / The Lizard and Flint Marko / Sandman, who seek revenge on Spider-Man.

With the help of other Peter Parkers from different realities, such as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, they search for a way to reverse Strange’s spell and save the villains before they are returned to their respective universes, where they are destined to die.

Sony Pictures / Marvel Studios

Throughout the film, Peter faces ethical and personal dilemmas as he tries to make difficult decisions to protect his loved ones and right the chaos caused by Doctor Strange’s spell. The journey leads him to confront personal loss and make decisions that will impact his life and the lives of those he wants to protect. Finally, although the spell is reversed, Peter makes the decision that no one remembers who Spider-Man is, sacrificing his own identity to protect his loved ones.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the best recent MCU films and that’s why we’re looking forward to its extended version arriving on Netflix on December 7. Although, this may vary depending on the country you are in.

