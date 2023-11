Children from group eight from Daltonschool Reggewinde in Nijverdal and councilor Egbert Nijenbanning were going to plant trees together on Lupinelaan this morning. There were 26 trees and 644 shrubs ready to go into the ground. But due to the precipitation this morning and in recent weeks, the piece of land has become a large mud puddle. “That is not safe,” says a spokesperson for the municipality.