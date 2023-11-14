Los gifted childrens They face social stigmas and educational models that still do not fully understand them. What are the features in which they differ from this?

There is a psychological theory that encompasses personality types in five large fields: Openness to experience, Conscientiousness, Extraversion, Agreeableness and Neuroticism, and it seems that only one of them shows significant differences between gifted and non-gifted. Which?

This is the theoretical basis on which a study of more than 8,000 participants, including 3,200 gifted, published in Research Gate. Furthermore, to reach their conclusions, the researchers compared their data with academic results.

No significant differences were found in kindness (friendly/compassionate vs. critical/rational), extraversion (extroverted/energetic vs. solitary/reserved), conscientiousness (efficient/organized versus extravagant/carefree) o neuroticism (sensitive/nervous vs. resilient/confident).

Gifted people have a sense of humor that tends toward the abstract and ironic.

First, they drew several conclusions: gifted students tended to have rapid comprehension – speed in understanding new and complex concepts – and divergent thinking – a lateral view of things or the ability to see details that would escape other people.

High ability students also showed a tendency towards a great need for precision in the answers and questions; to have high expectations; and, above all, to have a peculiar sense of humor that tends towards the abstract or ironic.

Furthermore, they demonstrated a trend in asynchronous development Although it is not a personality trait per se, it is common in gifted people and has to do with faster progress in one area (such as intellect) but slower in others.

Gifted people tend to be open to new experiences

Openness to experience (inventive/curious vs. constant/cautious) is the distinguishing trait in gifted people. That is, they have an inclination toward intellectual curiosity, creativity, and a preference for variety and novelty.

So, being gifted would not correlate with less social traitschallenging the stereotype that gifted people are socially awkward or have trouble relating to others.

Gifted people, generally with high openness to experience, tend to have a great capacity to consider new ideasexplore abstract possibilities, and enjoy complex intellectual and artistic experiences.

The future of gifted education

However, When it comes to academic success, there is also an influence of personality. The trait that identifies them does not guarantee a good academic career.

In this sense, those gifted who score high in conscientiousness (organizational ability) and to a lesser extent in agreeableness (cooperation ability) tend to have better academic results.

Thus, what would define the academic success of people with high abilities would be regulatory self-efficacy and the types of motivation acting strongly.

Looking to the future, studies of this type may have notable application in understanding and directing the education for people with high abilitiesincluding learning plans based on those traits that define them and have not always been well understood.