Terrible accident on N11

This can be done by ‘celebrating the weekend’. These are two days where you can relax for a moment. Shoes off, movie on and a nice beer to ease the suffering. But that won’t work for everyone, because a terrible accident has happened.

A serious accident has occurred on the N11 towards Alphen aan de Rijn. The main photo is not an old archive photo, but of an accident that has just taken place. This concerns dropped cargo from a truck. Normally we don’t pay too much attention to this, but check out WHAT has fallen: hundreds of beer crates!

Hertog Jan tastier?

Now we have to wait for the people in the comments to say that they like Hertog Jan much better. That is allowed, but then look at how many cases of beer have fallen and how many bottles have broken. All that water of life has now flowed away to Mother Nature, without affecting your liver.

Police arrived on scene to partially close the road and direct traffic. The officers also helped to clean up the mess. Those boys deserve a nightcap, whether or not a 0.0. In any case, have a nice weekend!

Fotocredits: Media TV

