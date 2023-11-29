Suara.com – Presidential candidate number 1, Anies Baswedan admitted that he did not need special preparations for the presidential-vice presidential debate which will be held by the KPU.

“This isn’t like an intelligent person who has to study,” said Anies when met at the Smesco Convention Hall, South Jakarta, Wednesday (29/11/2023).

Anies claims to have prepared himself for the presidential-vice presidential debate long ago.

“Preparations have been going on for years,” said Anies.

Preparation Cak Imin

Meanwhile, Anies’ vice presidential candidate, Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin, admitted that he would prepare himself to attend the debate.

“Of course we have to continue to carry out outreach, study and continue to prepare ourselves for the upcoming debate,” said Cak Imin.

As is known, the KPU has set a schedule for the presidential and vice presidential debates. Later, the three candidate pairs running in the 2024 presidential election will debate and compete for ideas five times.

The plan is that the first debate will be held on December 12 2023 in Jakarta. This was confirmed by the Chairman of the Indonesian KPU, Hasyim Asy’ari, in a short message when confirmed.

“Yes, that’s true in Jakarta,” said Hasyim to reporters, Wednesday (29/11).

Then, the debate will continue on December 12, 2023. In January 2024, the debate will be held on January 7 and 14. Then, the debate will also be held once in February 2024, namely the 4th.