After the hilarious interview with Santiago Segura, Ernesto Sevilla and Pablo Chiapella, Pablo Motos has given way to the current affairs discussion. The presenter wanted to start it by highlighting that Newsweek magazine has recognized Atresmedia as one of the most reliable companies in the world. At the same time, he has congratulated Carlos Alsina, director of the program Más de uno on Onda Cero, for the Francisco Cerecedo award that he received this Monday.

“He made a speech that is worth recovering some moments from,” Pablo stated. Among them, he recalled the phrase with which Alsina quoted Kennedy: “No president would have to fear controversy.” Also the reference he made to the former director of the Washington Post, who told Donald Trump: “We are not at war, president, we are working.”

The presenter has also highlighted another phrase from the journalist: “Now there is always someone telling you to shut up, some telling the old people to keep quiet, others telling the artists to shut up, others telling those who ask questions, others telling them to shut up… and others who give their opinion… and those who “they put sincerity before discipline.” “Thank you for this speech, which is necessary,” Pablo concluded in reference to Alsina and giving way to the debate with the panelists. Discover his message in full in the video!