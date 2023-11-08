Born in the year of the 2022 championship to the tune of Gala’s “Freed from desire”, by mutual agreement it was decided to look forward

San Siro will no longer sing “Pioli is on fire”. A question of stimuli and new choirs to find. After having made it a cult by taking up Gala’s song, “Freed from desire”, the fans will no longer sing the chorus dedicated to Stefano Pioli, born in the 2022 championship year. This choice, shared with the coach and managers, is based on with the aim of finding new goals and not remaining anchored to the past. In short, Milan wants to look forward. And so the head is on to the next choir to find.