Siberia is a place full of mysteries. One that has not yet been resolved is that of the Patomskiy crater. Its enigmatic shape leaves scientists with their mouths open.

The Patomskiy crater was discovered in 1949 by the Russian geologist Vadim Kolpakov, which is why it is also called the Kolpakov Cone. It’s huge: It measures 160 meters long by 40 meters highhigher than a 25-story building. It is estimated to be between 300 and 350 years old..

The Siberian Times

But the most disconcerting thing is that In the center it has a kind of sphere 12 meters highwhich does not appear in craters produced by a meteorite.

The enigma of the Patomskiy crater

Several geological studies have been carried out on the enigmatic rock formation, but none have been conclusive.

Some geologists believe that it was formed by a meteorite, which impacted the earth and opened a pocket of gas. That is what generated the central sphere of the crater.

Others believe that it is an exclusively volcanic phenomenon., in collaboration with air currents and gas pockets in the Siberian subsoil, which cause enormous cracks. Now they are multiplying due to climate change and thawing permafrost:

The fact that there is no definitive explanation, has triggered conspiracy theories.

Some claim that it is a nuclear experiment from the times of the Cold War. Others, a piece of the Tunguska meteorite that devastated Siberia in 1908. But both options are ruled out because it has been scientifically proven that Patomskiy crater was formed about 300 years ago.

There are also more fanciful theories. From an alien artifact, to Stalin’s military experiments.

The mystery of the Patomskiy crater is still alive, since we still do not know its origin. The only thing that scientists are clear about is that to solve the enigma there is only one solution: excavate. But it’s in a remote location, and could be dangerous if there are pockets of gas.