The relationship between Aaliyah Massaid and Tariq Halilintar is still widely associated with Fuji. Aaliyah Massaid's figure has been compared in various ways to Fuji.

As the last ex of Tariq Halilintar, Fuji indeed has many memories with Atta Halilintar’s younger brother. Plus, both Fuji and Aaliyah Massaid have entered the world of entertainment.

Their appearances and achievements seem to be pitted against each other by fans. Including a career track record that started at a different time.

For example, Aaliyah Massaid has been widely praised for continuing to collaborate with different clothing lines. From Burberry to Gucci, Aaliyah’s career history is beyond doubt.

Apart from that, even though he chose to focus on education, his talent as a model was also widely praised. Recently, she worked as a model for the brand Esthoria Jewelry.

Meanwhile, Fuji is actually no less flashy when it comes to talent and achievements. Even though he is relatively new, Fuji has also received a lot of praise for his skills as a model.

Reporting from an upload on the TikTok account @pacarnyafadly on Sunday (26/11/2023), Fuji was undergoing several photo shoots. You can even clearly see what the behind the scenes of the photo shoot looks like.

Fadly Faisal’s younger brother looks relaxed and professional while wearing various clothes for the photo shoot. He can also pose while adapting it to the situation.

Starting from wearing a flower patterned dress which made her look like a Korean artist. There was also a time when she posed like Tinkerbell.

The moment Fuji underwent various photo shoots immediately became the public spotlight. Various praises were given to him, some even compared it to an achievement.

Fuji and Aaliyah Massaid. (Instagram)

“Fuji has a talent for modeling photos and that’s an expensive talent,” said netizens.

“The photographer was smiling at Fuji’s photos,” added another.

“The photographer is really happy to have a photogenic talent like Fuji,” commented one netizen.

“One of Uti’s achievements,” said a netizen.

“Is it possible to be this cool?” surprised netizens.