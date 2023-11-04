How many email addresses do you have? It would be logical to imagine that, by having one, you would already be served and it would be the most recommended thing in the world. But, in reality, specialists suggest just the opposite. Have a single email is a big mistake which, luckily, can be easily corrected. Because nowadays getting emails is not complicated at all.

It is more than possible that you only have an e-mail address. If you’ve had it for a long time, it may be an @yahoo.com or @hotmail.com address. If you are a little younger or more hip, your email will be @gmail.com without any doubt. Of course, it could also be that you have an address for your own domain or for one of the services that offer them. Some time ago, for example, it was very common to use the addresses provided by the operators, although this custom has plummeted due to the ease that Google provides to open its free email.

Main reasons

The first reason is order. One of the main drawbacks of using email these days is that we receive a number of messages enormous. When spam gets in the way and intersects with the repetitive messages we receive from services to which we are subscribed, we end up with more emails than we would like to receive. If we don’t have time to manage the inbox, in the end more and more accumulate and we end up seeing the cleaning process as that type of thing that we will do “another time.”

In addition to this, it is problematic let all the emails get mixed up because you will have emails about all kinds of things. You will have those from your friends mixed with those from your work, with spam, with the messages you receive from stores, with Netflix notices about a new series available or with many other emails. Nobody likes to suffer that kind of disorder.

But beyond this, something that may help you better see the importance of having several emails is security. What we do by unifying all our registrations, user accounts and services in the same email address is putting all our eggs in the same basket. And so we already know that it never works. If you were to suffer a security incident and someone got your email password, it would mean they would have access to most of your life. It could, for example, find a way to break into your bank account, steal your subscriptions to streaming services like Netflix, make purchases on Amazon, and anything else you can think of.

Can you imagine how drastic it can be for someone to get hold of control of your email account? At least, until the new access key security system is extended, while we still use the old passwords, we will be in serious danger. In a matter of a few minutes, the hacker who takes control of your email could turn your entire Internet presence upside down.

Recommended email accounts

Now that we have explained the reasons why it is not recommended, we are going to give you some ideas about email accounts that are very convenient to have on hand. First of all, it is advisable to have an account that you use to access your streaming services, for example. It is common for these platforms to send you messages about future releases or in relation to promotions, so you do not want these types of communications to be mixed with other emails. Furthermore, knowing that all the messages you receive will be on that same line, you will be able to delete your inbox from time to time without many complications.

Another recommended email is the one you use as a secure account. This will be the one you link with high-level security aspects, such as your bank. How are you going to have very private data? and highly confidential, it is best that you do not use this account frequently. The less you connect to it, the better. This will mean that you are not using it excessively and thus reduce the chances of having a scare. In addition, it is advisable that the password you define for this email address is much stronger and more reliable than the others. If you set a long password incorporating symbols and capital letters or numbers, you will strengthen protection and avoid possible surprises.

The next email account you should have is one that you use for trial versions, demos and random inscriptions on web pages or services. You already know that there are many times when you want to try an app and they ask you to register with your email to be able to do so. But it’s common that you don’t even know what kind of application it is or anything, although you might be curious to see it in action. This is very common and it is advisable that you do not use an address that you use for more important things, since you can never know with complete certainty that you are not registering for some type of scam or similar. You will surely use this account often because we make these types of records frequently.

In addition, we also recommend the account to, of course, talk with friends or family. This can be your main account, where you receive your personal emails and the one with which you feel most comfortable. It is the email that you can leave predefined so that Google opens it every time you enter Gmail, for example. Remember not to use it for anything that is not strictly personal, since that way you will maintain order and enjoy a better experience with your email. Aside from these ideas, there are many other types of accounts that you could use, but I’m sure you can think of them depending on your needs.