Niurka Marcos revealed that at this moment, she does not have any type of relationship with her youngest son Emilio Osoriowith whom he had a very great bond since he was little.

The Cuban actress revealed that the young man has changed, from some time to date, because he has disrespected her, trying to equalize with her, a situation that hurts her but that she will not allow, so she made the decision to distance herself and let the young man reflect on the consequence of his actions.

The news that Niurka and Emilio do not currently have a good relationship is surprising, since since their son debuted in the world of television, He has shown the great admiration and gratitude he feels for his mother.

The changes in the personality of his son Emilio, he said, took place since he moved to live with his father, producer Juan Osorio, who resides in Mexico City, while she lives in Mérida.

However, their differences intensified when, A few months ago, Niurka was involved in a public fight with Emilio’s father, after she did not defend him, during her intervention in “The House of the Famous Mexico”, a reality show where the famous person considers that the actor and singer was not given his place.

MV

