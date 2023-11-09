Rewind with us to 1999, if you will. At that time, Nissan was in financial difficulties, and a Frenchman suddenly appeared at the door as a lifesaver – or actually a Lebanese because it was the controversial Carlos Ghosn who sent Renault to Nissan, but that is another story. Renault made a significant investment in Nissan and the alliance was born. Years later, Nissan had raised enough money to in turn buy a share in Renault, although there was one problem: that share was not at all the same size. As a result, in practice the French had more of a say in the alliance, but that is now finally changing.

The profit, not the votes

Renault has announced that it has sold no less than 28.4 percent of Nissan shares. Both parties had previously agreed on this, but it has now actually been implemented. Renault did not sell those shares, but placed them in a French fund that the brand still owns, so in this way Renault still retains the profit generated by the shares. The crucial difference, however, is that that trust will vote neutral in the Renault-Nissan alliance, making the two parties completely equal from now on. After letting go of those 28.4 percent shares, Renault still has 15 percent shares in Nissan, which is exactly the same amount as what Nissan owns of Renault.

In other words, Nissan and Renault are now both equally free to go their own way, while retaining the option to share many of their development and production costs. Part of those costs will of course go to – how could it be otherwise – EVs, where Nissan recently bought into Renault’s electric Ampère department. “But what about Mitsubishi,” we hear you thinking, “because the full name of the alliance was Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, right?” That’s right, but nothing changes for Mitsubishi. Nissan continues to hold the majority of the shares there, accounting for 34 percent… So at least two parties in the alliance are equal.