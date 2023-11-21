Nippon Ichi Software presented Bar Stella Abyss, a new roguelike role-playing video game coming out on PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

In Bar Stella Abyss we will have to lead a party of adventurers inside procedural dungeons which change at the start of each raid. In addition to the exploration of the dungeons, then, the story will unfold inside the bar which gives the video game its name: the plot will continue between one raid and another, while the characters take a well-deserved break sipping a drink.

The game features turn-based tactical combat in which the positioning of the party members, as well as the use of their respective abilities to exploit the enemies’ weaknesses are essential for victory. Each character can then be enhanced thanks to the power of the constellationseach of which grants different specializations in combat.

Bar Stella Abyss will be available in Japan from February 29, 2024. Unfortunately there is still no news about a possible publication in the West.

