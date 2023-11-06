Nio is forced to take drastic measures.

The Chinese car industry has experienced golden times in recent years. Its own market is flourishing and Chinese brands are finally gaining a foothold in Europe. The only disadvantage is that there are a lot of them. And then you start to get in each other’s way a bit.

Nio (well known to you all by now) is now experiencing the consequences of this. Things are not going well at this start-up, founded in 2014. Due to the cutthroat competition, they are forced to cut their workforce in order to reduce costs.

This is a rigorous measure, because Nio is going to lay off no less than 10% of its staff. In concrete terms, this means that around 3,000 men (m/f) will be put on the street. This is already happening in the short term, namely this month.

In addition to cutting jobs, Nio will take even more significant measures to cut costs. Projects that do not contribute to the financial results in the next three years will be canceled or postponed.

This news does not come as a complete surprise, because we wrote last month that Nio is suffering a significant loss. In Q2 of this year they were down more than 800 million. Now that doesn’t say everything, because with start-ups it’s all about the long term picture. After all, Tesla has also suffered losses for years.

So far, Nio has not had any interest in the Dutch market, because there are only 189 copies registered in our country. With a starting price of 85 grand, the Nio ET7 also has little bestseller potential. The recently unveiled ET5 Touring is interesting. Not because it is so cheap, but because it is an electric station wagon.

