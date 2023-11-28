Nio, one of the most ambitious players in China’s electric car industry, will replace 30% of its workers with robots. It is just the first step towards a restructuring plan that, in 2027, could also allow for the reduction of 50% of management positions. According to the South China Morning Post, the news comes after a layoff of 10% of the workforce this month.

Bad month for Nio workers. In early November, Nio announced a 10% cut in staff positions. The company executive justified this by the results below expectations in the last quarter, making a cost reduction necessary. The company is having a hard time being profitable, and efforts to minimize expenses are intensifying.

After enormous growth in 2020, exceeding $60 per share, expenses worth $1.1 billion in the first quarter of the year are burying the company. With a forecast for deliveries of 250,000 vehicles in 2023, of which they have only managed to reach 50,000, the forecasts are uncertain.

The next two years, even worse. Nio wants to reduce the workforce by another 30% in its production lines between 2025 and 2027. In 2022 the company had nearly 7,000 workers. At the end of this month there will be just over 6,300.

The numbers will not remain like this. Ji Huaqiang, vice president of manufacturing, logistics and operations, said the company wants to reduce management positions by 50%. The reason is clear: the implementation of artificial intelligence.

We want to turn to AI technologies to greatly reduce the dependence on skilled workers and technicians and therefore save more labor costs,” he said on Friday. “If 80 percent of our decisions [en la fabricación] can be taken by AI, will allow us to reduce 50 percent of our management positions in 2025.

Robots and automation. NIU envisions virtually complete automation in its factories, relying on artificial intelligence and industrial robots. The plan is to achieve complete automation, although a specific date has not been set to achieve this end.

In some of Nio’s plants, robots are already used for 100% automated processes. We are talking about 756 robots in the plant compared to the 1,000 workers currently required per shift.

Nio is not alone. Xpeng, another of the Chinese giants that are beginning to make noise even on the other side of the map, also plans to “improve the efficiency of its factories next year”, with the promise of reducing costs by 25%. The procedure to achieve this was not detailed, but turning towards automation is manufacturers’ main asset when it comes to saving costs.

