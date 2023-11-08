More details related to Nintendo arrive here. In this case we are talking about news focused on the company and Nintendo Switch. This time they come from the presentation of their latest financial results, where they also talked about the Switch 2 rumors.

After knowing the updated number of Nintendo Switch sold, as well as its most successful games, in this meeting information about the life cycle of the Switch was shared by the president of the company Shuntaro Furukawa.

Nintendo has confirmed that it will continue to release new titles and content for Switch “without being subject to the traditional concept of the platform life cycle.” “Nintendo Switch will enter its eighth year in March 2024,” Furukawa said. “We will continue to release new titles and content for Nintendo Switch without being subject to the traditional concept of the platform lifecycle.”

Furukawa also added: “Looking ahead, we would like to see many consumers continue playing Nintendo Switch and maintain the momentum of our business.”

