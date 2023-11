Today a new and interesting video has been shared that comes directly from Nintendo. In this case we are talking about news focused on a new Christmas spot for Nintendo Switch.

Specifically, the video has been published by Nintendo Australia and shows what type of campaign Nintendo plans for this christmas. You can see it below:

What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments. Don’t forget that you can also review the 110 best Nintendo Switch games in 2023.

Fuente.