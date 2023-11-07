Today a new and interesting piece of information has been shared that is directly related to Nintendo. In this case we are talking about news focused on the company and Nintendo Switch.

Specifically, it is the updated number of Nintendo Switch sold: this is from 132.46 million until September of this year. Certainly an impressive figure published in the company’s financial results today.

They have also offered these data today:

Sales during the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 for the Nintendo Switch: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sold 19.50 million units. Pikmin 4 sold 2.61 million units. The Super Mario Bros. Movie positively impacted sales of Mario-related titles, such as “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,” which sold 3.22 million units, with cumulative sales of 57.01 million units. A total of 16 titles achieved million-dollar sales during this period.

hardware sales increased 2.4% year-on-year to 6.84 million units, while software sales increased 1.8% year-on-year to 97.08 million units.

In the digital business, downloadable versions of bundled games for Nintendo Switch performed well, as did sales of additional content and Nintendo Switch Online. Digital sales reached 217.5 billion yen, an increase of 15.8% year-on-year.

In the mobile business and related intellectual property (IP), sales reached 55.0 billion yen, an increase of 133.3% year-on-year, mainly driven by revenue related to the movie “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

Total sales reached 796.2 billion yen, with sales outside Japan accounting for 78.3% of that total (623.6 billion yen).

operating profit was 279.9 billion yen, with income such as foreign exchange gains of 57.7 billion yen contributing to ordinary profit of 380.0 billion yen and profit attributable to owners of the parent company of 271.2 billion yen .

What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments. Don’t forget that you can also review the 110 best Nintendo Switch games in 2023.

Fuente.