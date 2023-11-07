These are the 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch games as of September 2023, reported in the company’s fiscal results. Yes, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continues to lead by a long shot.

Nintendo shared his Switch tax data and his exclusive in the console as part of its quarterly report of the current FY2024that has left a list of the best sellers until then.

Well, this information has already been fully known thanks to its official PDF and here we are going to leave you with the 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch games until September 2023.

This time, and unlike the last report in which The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sneaked in, this quarter remains relatively the same as the previous one.

In fact, all the games have remained in the same positions seen in August and to make matters worse for Nintendo, they have sold more units than in the previous period.

As it could not be otherwise, the best-selling Nintendo Switch game currently It is none other than Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The racing game already has 57.1 million copies sold thanks to an extra 1.64 million since the last update.

As we said, together with those of Wii U they already mark 65.47 million and thus become the best-selling game in the Mario Kart saga.

The Switch logo in Zelda or Pokémon is still very strong

It has moved further away from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, although it remains 2nd with its 43.38 million games sold

Of course, just because the order has not changed does not mean that the figures stop being impressive. More than anything because they show the world that exclusive Nintendo Switch games sell a lot Nevertheless.

Let’s take a look at the top ten on the chart, one that Nintendo is surely proud to publish.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 57.01 million (versus 55.46 million) Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 43.38 million (versus 42.79 million) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 32.44 million (versus 31.77 million) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 31.15 million (versus 30. 65 million) Super Mario Odyssey – 26.95 million (versus 26.44 million) Pokémon Sword and Shield – 26.02 million (versus 25.92 million) Pokémon Scarlet and Purple – 23.23 million (versus 22. 66 million) Super Mario Party – 19.66 million (down from 19.39 million) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 19.50 million (vs. 18.51 million) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 16.70 million (vs. 16.17 million)

All data includes sales around the world and is combined in physical, digital and pack formats.

Now it remains to be seen how other releases will fare, such as Pikmin 4, which has had a notable premiere, or the recent Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which remains unbeatable in the UK for the third week.

Now what Nintendo has updated the 10 best-selling Switch gamesWill they continue at a similar pace for the remainder of the year and next 2024?