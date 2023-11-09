The new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe update comes to Switch for Extra Track Pass number 6, but Nintendo takes the opportunity to update the exclusive with some additional internal changes.

Nintendo throw the update Mario Kart 8 Deluxe number 3.0.0 on Switch for the newly announced Extra Tracks Pass 6, everything is ready for a full Mario Kart 8 experience with the new pack.

The new version of the exclusive racing game introduces multiple gameplay changes and other additional adjustments, in addition to the end of the downloadable content.

Today is November 9, 2023 and that means that Nintendo finalizes its DLC Extra Tracks Pass after almost 2 years since it was announced.

This is already the additional wave of content and with it the total number of circuits has been added to 48, in total there are up to 96 circuits from the entire Mario Kart franchise to travel at full speed.

This new update comes with the Copa Bellota and the Copa Picos along with eight circuits in total that cover the Mario Kart era SNES, GameCube, Wii, 3DS and mobile.

Additionally, Nintendo has also added four more racers: Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, Pauline y Peachette to the total cast of characters.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Ver. 3.0.0 (Released November 8, 2023)

DLC Compatibility: Added paid DLC: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Extra Track Pass 6 (two cups, eight circuits, four characters, 17 Mii racing suits).

General

The “Music” button has been added to the top menu. This feature allows you to listen to the background music that plays during the game, to your liking. Even players who do not have the Booster Course Pass can listen to the background music of the DLC courses. Added the ability for other players who are not friends to join a room. After creating a room, press the + or – button to display the room ID on the room screen and tell your colleagues the room ID. Other runners can join by entering the Room ID in “Search by Room ID”. Now you can create a room even if you have 0 registered friends. Added personnel credits for the Extra Track Pass – Conditions for viewing credits Increased the invincibility time of some of the characters and vehicle customizations. Made it so that you cannot acquire strong items by picking up an item chest while stopping or driving in reverse, or by picking up an item chest that is in the same location multiple times during a race. The time from when someone acquires an item chest to when they get it back has been shortened. Reduced the appearance rate of Espejo and 200cc in “World” and “Regional”. It has become possible to purchase the “Varia Suit” with an amiibo from the Metroid saga. It has become possible to purchase the “Hylian Suit” with an amiibo from the Legend of Zelda saga. Allows you to purchase the “Kirby Suit” with an amiibo from the Kirby saga. It has become possible to purchase the “Daisy Outfit” with a Daisy amiibo.

Problems solved

Fixed an issue where no Bob-omb cars would explode in Moonlight Circuit, but a Bob-omb car belonging to someone you were playing with online would explode. Fixed an issue where, when competing against a ghost in Time Trial on Yoshi’s Island, the red road would not appear even if the ghost touched the winged cloud.

As you can see in the patch notes, there are also new Mii outfits, a new jukebox option, and some “general” updates and fixes.

These have been the Complete patch notes for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe version 3.0.0 on Nintendo Switch along with Bonus Track Pass 6Now the only thing left to do is play and enjoy.

Platforms:

Nintendo Switch

Launch:

April 28, 2017

