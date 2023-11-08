Nintendo has revealed its future plans for Switch, and promises to continue releasing games even after 8 years.

Nintendo’s latest financial reports show a Switch with a lot of strength to have seven years of life. The Nintendo hybrid has exceeded 130 million units sold and its game sales figures have long since broken the billion barrier. It is now approaching its eighth year of life, with a successor known as Switch 2 looming. Or maybe not, because Nintendo has some future plans for Switch with those you want extend your life.

The company has published a new report in which it reviews its management and figures during the last semester. In it, he dedicates a section to talking about future of your hardware businesswith Nintendo Switch as the immovable protagonist.

They emphasize that, in March 2024, Switch will enter its 8th year on the market, but that will not stop its catalog: “We will continue to launch new titles and content for Nintendo Switch without being tied down by the traditional concept of useful life of a platform“.

They want more and more players to play with Switch, and for that they will continue to feed their catalog with new releases of which we already have names like Princess Peach: Showtime! or the missing Metroid Prime 4. This makes it clear that the console still has more time ahead, and that of course It is not going to disappear as soon as its successor arrives. In fact, it is something that even opens the door to Switch 2 backwards compatibilityone of the biggest fears of users, and of Nintendo itself in that transition that gives it so much vertigo.

However, the scenario that is proposed also points to the possibility of make Nintendo Switch the best-selling console in history. Whether he will finally achieve it or not, we will end up seeing, but, with the expectations for this year and the plans that Nintendo anticipates, it is much more feasible.

