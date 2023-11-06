Nintendo Switch will lose support for one of the most popular apps starting in 2024.

A Nintendo Switch There are still many things to tell during the next year, since it is said that Nintendo Switch 2 will not be available until end of 2024so the catalog of the current machine still has to be completed with various proposals to try to achieve the goal of being the best-selling console in history. While there are still many releases to be produced, Switch is also losing titles from its catalog, but what we did not expect is that lost one of its most popular features.

This is because the Twitch application will disappear from Nintendo Switch in just a few weeks, as the Japanese company is announcing. “We are contacting you to inform you that we have made the difficult decision to delete the Twitch app of the Nintendo Switch. The app will be removed on January 31, 2024. Thank you for supporting Twitch streamers and communities on Nintendo Switch. For more Twitch content, please visit https://www.twitch.tv/ in your browser or https://www.twitch.tv/downloads for the Twitch app on other devices,” the email quoted Nintendo sending all its users regarding the loss of the application.

Therefore, there are a couple of months left to be able to enjoy the Twitch application through Nintendo Switch, although no details have been offered why this decision was made. So, if it was your favorite platform to enjoy the portal, You will have to look for an alternative starting next January 31.

Nintendo Switch is preparing to receive a game that until now was exclusive to PlayStation

Tomorrow, November 7it will produce the premiere of Salt & Sacrifice on Nintendo Switch, one of the games that until now it was exclusive to PlayStation consoles. In this way, it will expand its availability, becoming part of the catalog of the hybrid Nintendo and PC console.

In a land full of powerful and twisted wizards, the marked inquisitors who have been convicted are in charge of the hunt. A kingdom, once peaceful, now is plunged into chaos by the tides of magicians that invade it: personifications of elemental chaos without any mercy. The marked inquisitors, a force destined to serve time, are once again mobilized to face the existential threat of magic, this is how the title is defined on Nintendo’s website.

